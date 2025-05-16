Significant damage reported in Mayville after likely tornado; State of Emergency declared

CITY OF MAYVILLE, Wis. — Significant damage was reported in Mayville, especially on Clark Street, where businesses were hit hard and numerous trees were downed after a likely tornado tore through the city.
Daylight Friday revealed the extent of the destruction, with the storm hitting the south side of town hardest. Some of the worst damage was at the Mayville Engineering Company.
The mayor has declared a state of emergency.
Many residents remain without power. We Energies reported about 1,000 customers without service in the area and nearly 15,000 affected statewide as of 5 a.m. Friday.
Residents who spoke with TMJ4 described feeling their homes lift and windows blow out.
“I really felt like the house was lifted off the ground, just the way it felt,” said Bridget Kuehl, a Mayville resident.
“And while we were in the basement, two of the windows blew out, so I realized that probably wasn’t a good sign,” another resident said.
Despite the severe damage, no injuries have been reported so far as the community works to clean up and recover.
