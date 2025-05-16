Significant damage reported in Mayville after likely tornado; State of Emergency declared

CITY OF MAYVILLE, Wis. — Significant damage was reported in Mayville, especially on Clark Street, where businesses were hit hard and numerous trees were downed after a likely tornado tore through the city.

Daylight Friday revealed the extent of the destruction, with the storm hitting the south side of town hardest. Some of the worst damage was at the Mayville Engineering Company.

The mayor has declared a state of emergency.

Many residents remain without power. We Energies reported about 1,000 customers without service in the area and nearly 15,000 affected statewide as of 5 a.m. Friday.

TMJ4

Residents who spoke with TMJ4 described feeling their homes lift and windows blow out.

“I really felt like the house was lifted off the ground, just the way it felt,” said Bridget Kuehl, a Mayville resident.

TMJ4

“And while we were in the basement, two of the windows blew out, so I realized that probably wasn’t a good sign,” another resident said.

Despite the severe damage, no injuries have been reported so far as the community works to clean up and recover.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip