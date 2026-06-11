Storm damages iconic Culver's 'Thank you farmers' barn in Beaver Dam

A storm damaged an iconic barn in Beaver Dam that features a message from Culver's thanking farmers.

The blue Culver's barn displayed the message "Thank you farmers," which can be seen on barns across the Midwest. Culver's started the initiative in 2013.

Watch: Storms destroy Culver's barn in Beaver Dam:

Storms destroy Culver's barn in Beaver Dam

The barn's owner said he hopes they can rebuild as soon as possible.

Culver's says the barns are meant to express thanks for the farmers who provide the ingredients for their food.

"Since 2013, the Thank You Farmers® Project has been our way of expressing gratitude and providing support for the farmers who grow the fresh ingredients we serve in our restaurants every day. Together with our guests, we’ve raised over $6.5 million to support the future of agriculture since 2013," Culver's says on their website.

You can see a list of all the barns here.

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