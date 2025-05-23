Reeseville man faces major cleanup after straight-line winds destroy property

REESEVILLE, Wis. — A Reeseville resident continues cleanup efforts more than a week after severe storms with straight-line winds caused significant damage to his property.

"It's been going slow," Andy Leedle said. "I'm trying to get answers to actually what really went on here with Thursday night's storm."

Leedle was at the Wisconsin Dells when straight-line winds blew through Reeseville, destroying parts of his property. The storm was part of a weather system that spawned six tornadoes in Dodge County.

"[I'm] a little devastated as to how much clean-up I have to do," he said. "We've just got to get answers to how much it's going to cost."

Fortunately, no one was injured and no animals were harmed during the storm. He has spent the entire week picking up branches and waiting for an insurance assessment to determine how much he'll need to pay for major damage to his silo, shed roof and carport.

Safety concerns are mounting as Leedle evaluates the structural damage. Both silos on his property will need to be removed.

"[I'm] trying to figure out what's the next step to getting this silo down," he said. "It's not going to be safe for the little kids running around in the yard."

While his house escaped direct impact from falling trees, other structures weren't as fortunate.

"We're just really lucky that no one was home and nothing actually impaled the house as the branches went passed and over the top of the house," Leedle said.

The storm also destroyed his family's car protector, creating additional daily challenges.

