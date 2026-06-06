One person seriously injured following crash in Town of Elba on Saturday

TOWN OF ELBA — One person was seriously injured following a motor vehicle crash on County Road T and County Road BB in the Town of Elba on Saturday, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
According to an initial investigation, a 2009 Kia passenger car was traveling southbound on County Road T when the driver and lone occupant lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle then crossed the centerline and entered the opposite ditch and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll.
The driver was not trapped, but sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to UW-Hospital in Madison for treatment.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.
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