One dead in crash, Saturday night, Dodge County Sheriff's say

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.
The crash happened around 8:38 p.m. in the town of Beaver Dam.
A 45-year-old man from Palmyra in a 2009 Cadillac CTS was traveling southbound on County Road G when he ran off the roadway, into a private driveway.
The Cadillac struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle, pushing it into the private yard.
The Cadillac then struck a tree, causing severe front-end damage.
The driver of the Cadillac died at the scene.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says that excessive speed is believed to be a factor at this time.
This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.
