Nobody injured, no ongoing threat to community after gunshots fired at Lomira apartment building

LOMIRA — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says nobody is injured and that there is no threat to the community after deputies responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired near the Printers Row Apartments in Lomira on Saturday night.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the area near the Printers Row Apartments at 1016 Printer Dr. in Lomira around 11 p.m. on May 23 for reports of shots fired with multiple people and vehicles fleeing the area.

The release adds that Dodge County Sheriff's Deputies led an investigation into the shots fired that lasted until the morning of May 24, during which they found evidence and were able to get a search warrant as a result.

Sheriff's deputies and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team then executed the search warrant, according to the release.

The sheriff's office adds that its investigation suggests there is not a continued threat to the community and that it did not get any reports of injuries due to the shots fired.

Nobody is in custody in connection with the shots fired, but the sheriff's office says it encourages anyone who was in the area and may have been injured to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information about what happened, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office asks you contact them through their app or call their non-emergency line at (920) 386-3726.

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