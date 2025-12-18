Multiple fire departments respond to downtown Horicon building fire

HORICON, Wis. — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a building fire on Highway 33 in downtown Horicon on Wednesday night.
Photos that came into our newsroom Wednesday night show heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings, with firefighters seen on top of the roof.
The cause of the fire — and whether anyone was injured — was still unclear as of 8:45 p.m., according to the city’s mayor, Josh Maas, who said he was still awaiting an official report from the fire department.
TMJ4 has reached out to the fire department for more information but had not heard back at the time of publication.
