Milroe accounts for 5 TDs as No. 4 Alabama rips Wisconsin 42-10. Badgers QB Tyler Van Dyke injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jalen Milroe already had established himself as one of the nation’s most dynamic players while working behind an injury-riddled offensive line.

With all his blockers finally healthy Saturday, Milroe got even more opportunities to showcase his explosiveness and his passion for the game.

Milroe threw three touchdowns and ran for two more as No. 4 Alabama made a rare trip north and won 42-10 over Wisconsin, which lost quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to an injury on the game's first series.

“Every time I get to touch the football field, I’m just very blessed, very passionate about the game of football,” Milroe said. “Whenever we have an opportunity to make an explosive (play), it's all about just having fun, just falling back to why I play the game - just to have fun, have moments like that.”

Milroe went 12 of 17 for 196 yards with touchdown passes of 31 yards to Ryan Williams, 26 yards to Germie Bernard and 37 yards to Josh Cuevas. He also rushed for 75 yards on 14 carries, scoring on runs of 3 and 10 yards.

Alabama (3-0) was playing its first true road game against a team from north of the Mason-Dixon Line since a 27-11 victory at Penn State in 2011. It also marked the Crimson Tide’s first trip to Camp Randall Stadium since a 15-0 loss to Wisconsin in 1928.

Wisconsin (2-1) suffered its most lopsided home loss since a 48-7 defeat against Penn State in 2008.

Van Dyke was hurt when he was tackled on a scramble. He clutched his right knee at the end of the run and eventually was carted into the locker room. He watched the second half from Wisconsin’s sideline while walking with crutches.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell didn't have any definitive word after the game regarding the severity of Van Dyke's injury.

“We'll get a little more clarity hopefully here soon, get an MRI and things like that,” Fickell said. “I don't think it looks real good for us, for him.”

The Badgers' opening drive ended with Nathanial Vakos kicking a 53-yard field goal to put Wisconsin ahead 3-0, but Alabama scored the next 28 points and never looked back.

After finishing sixth in last year’s Heisman Trophy balloting, Milroe has accounted for 14 total touchdowns (eight passing, six rushing) through Alabama’s first three games. Williams, a 17-year-old freshman, already has four touchdown catches.

Milroe benefited from working behind an offensive line that finally was healthy, with left tackle Jadyn Proctor making his season debut after missing two games because of an injured left shoulder. That line bounced back Saturday after committing nine penalties a week earlier in a 42-16 victory over South Florida.

“That group was amazing today, just seeing them move guys and creating holes for the running back and making a big pocket for the quarterback,” said Alabama's Jam Miller, who scored on a 34-yard run. “It made a difference. It was great to see what they can do.”

Braedyn Locke stepped in for Van Dyke and went 13 of 26 for 125 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown to Will Pauling.

Any Wisconsin hopes of making this game competitive essentially disappeared in the final minute of the first half.

Wisconsin trailed 14-3 when Locke barely overthrew a diving Will Pauling in the end zone on third-and-3 from the Alabama 27. Vakos then sent a 44-yard field-goal attempt wide right with 36 seconds left in the second quarter.

Alabama needed just two plays and 17 seconds to score a touchdown. Milroe hit Williams for a 47-yard gain, then found Bernard in the end zone to extend Alabama’s lead to 21-3.

“I’ll give you guys the same message I just gave them,” Fickell said. “If you haven’t had your (behind) whooped before, you just did. It hurts. It’s not easy. But in this game, that’s going to happen. It’s part of the game. It stinks. It doesn’t mean you didn’t work hard. It doesn’t mean you didn’t prepare. It means you didn’t get the job done.”

Alabama also got the ball back to start the second half and quickly scored again, with Miller racing in untouched.

The takeaway

Alabama: After posting a negative-3 turnover margin and committing 13 penalties against USF, Alabama had a plus-2 turnover margin and was penalized four times Saturday. ... Alabama lost linebacker Qua Russaw and running back Richard Young to injuries.

Wisconsin: The Badgers made too many mistakes to have a realistic chance of winning. Two Alabama touchdowns came after Wisconsin lost fumbles deep in its own territory. Two other Alabama touchdowns followed an unsuccessful fourth-and-1 try and a missed field-goal attempt by Wisconsin. The Badgers now wait to learn about their quarterback situation.

Up next

Alabama: Open Southeastern Conference play Sept. 28 by hosting No. 1 Georgia.

Wisconsin: Begin Big Ten competition Sept. 28 at No. 11 Southern California.

