Man wanted for child abduction in Dodge County extradited to Wisconsin after arrest with pregnant teen

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The man wanted for child abduction and enticement in Dodge County has been extradited to Wisconsin.

The prosecutor's office in Sarpy County, Nebraska confirmed that Gary Day was sent back to Wisconsin Wednesday. His current location remains unclear, as he does not yet appear in any Wisconsin jail records.

The 40-year-old was arrested earlier this month at a truck stop near Omaha. Day was with a pregnant 17-year-old from Beaver Dam at the time of his arrest.

Watch: Man accused of abducting pregnant teen extradited back to Wisconsin

Gary Day returns to Wisconsin

He's accused of taking the teen from her home after they met online. Authorities say Day is the father of her unborn child.

Day faces charges in Wisconsin, Nebraska and Arkansas, where he is from. He is being held without bond.

The teen has been reunited with her family.

