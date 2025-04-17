Man charged with impregnating, twice kidnapping Beaver Dam teen now jailed on $2M bond

JUNEAU, Wis. — The man accused of impregnating and kidnapping a Beaver Dam teen is now in a Dodge County jail being held on a $2 million bond.

Gary Day is facing charges on two counts of child abduction and two counts of child enticement. If convicted on all counts, Day could face up to 80 years in prison.

The teen had been reporting missing Feb. 2; however, newly released court documents show that wasn't the first time Day had taken the teen.

The victim first encountered Day online in April of 2024. At that time, Day was on probation in Arkansas on child abuse charges.

In July of 2024, the victim disappeared the first time. She maintained contact with her parents, saying she was in the Beaver Dam area. In reality, Day took her to Arkansas.

It was during this abduction that the victim became pregnant with what is believed to be Day's child, court records indicate.

The victim did not return home until December.

When she was back in her home, her parents said they took her phone and electronic devices away. They also attempted to restrict her internet access and seized "burner" phones she accessed.

On Feb. 3, home surveillance footage showed a man matching Day's description coming to the victim's home. According to court records, Day "popped up" in the victim's bedroom unexpectedly. He abducted her a second time and they fled through multiple states including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

While on the run, Day destroyed his SIM card and carried no phone or electronic device in order to avoid detection.

Day was finally spotted and taken into custody in Sarpy County, Nebraska on April 2. He was extradited back to Wisconsin Wednesday.

While Day admitted to going to the victim's house and taking her, he has continued to deny having sexual intercourse with the teen.

