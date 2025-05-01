Man accused of abducting pregnant Beaver Dam teen bound over for trial

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — The man charged with child abduction and enticement of a Beaver Dam teen has been bound over for trial.

Gary Day, 40, appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, where a judge found probable cause to believe he committed a felony.

TMJ4 Gary Day during his preliminary court hearing on Thursday, May 1, where he was bound over for trial.

Day was arrested in April at a truck stop near Omaha. His bond was set at $2 million. He is accused of taking a pregnant 17-year-old from her home in Beaver Dam after they met online. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 80 years in prison.

The teen was in the courtroom gallery Thursday, along with her family. Authorities say Day is the father of her unborn child.

The teen was reunited with her family in early April after being missing from her Beaver Dam home since Feb. 2. The Sarpy County sheriff credited two truck drivers for alerting authorities to her location at a Love’s Travel Stop.

Day is due back in court for arraignment on June 3, according to court records.

