GREEN LAKE, Wis. — Ryan Borgwardt, the Watertown man believed to have faked his death in a kayak accident to flee the country is back in Wisconsin and in custody, according to online records.

VINE,a website which provides updated custody status and criminal case information, lists Borgwardt in custody at the county jail.

The website says he was booked on Dec. 10, at 4:56 p.m.

Watch: Ryan Borgwardt in custody at Green Lake County Jail, according to online records

Borgwardt was originally reported missing in August, but authorities with the Green Lake Sheriff’s Office later said he faked his disappearance and may have fled to Europe.

He later told investigators he faked his drowning, then rode a bus to Canada, where he caught a plane to Europe. He has been in contact with authorities in Wisconsin since November.

The case has gained national attention, with an extensive search involving U.S. Customs, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and others.

The Green Lake Sheriff’s Office says a press conference is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Justice Center in Green Lake County to provide an update on the Borgwardt case.

TMJ4 will stream the update online and on the TMJ4 app. Given the recent developments, the update is expected to focus on Borgwardt's arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

