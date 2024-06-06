'I’m praying for him constantly': Mother of current Waupun inmate pushes for safety changes

DODGE COUNTY, Wisc. — A Milwaukee mother and her son expressed that ongoing safety issues inside the Waupun Correctional Institution prison continue after nine individuals were charged in connection to two inmate deaths.

Carolyn Hayes lives in Milwaukee while her son Jonathan Hayes, is currently incarcerated at the state prison wrapped up in controversy.

Carolyn tells TMJ4 she worries about Jonathan's well-being every day that he is in Waupun.

"I think he sometimes just try to be strong for me," Carolyn said.

Carolyn shared pictures of her family's last few visits with Jonathan at the Columbia Correctional Institution. Jonathan said he was taking college courses and doing well before transferring to Waupun last August.

Since then his phone calls mean everything to his mother.

"It's just a little relief. Just a little relief because I haven't seen him," Carolyn stated.

Jonathan agreed to speak with TMJ4 News during one of those calls on Thursday.

"I'm numb after being here and going through this for so long you have no choice," Jonathan explained.

The Hayes family claims Jonathan has been mistreated and abused while at the infamous prison.

"It's very heartbreaking. Very disturbing," Carolyn added. "Supposed to help them get better, so when they come out that they can be productive in the community. With all these issues coming home, that he's dealing with now how's he going to be productive?"

On Wednesday, the Dodge County Sheriff released findings into four inmate deaths. Two of them led to the arrests of 9 state employees Those employees were released on signature bond as safety concerns at the prison continued.

"All day here people say that they're suicidal. That's a lot of what the environment is. You see people that's mentally breaking down and we try to encourage each other, hold each other up," Jonathan shared.

While Carolyn has joined protests to demand change for inmates she lives with the fear that she will lose her son.

"I'm praying for him constantly that nothing happens to him," Carolyn stated. "I'm hoping that everybody that is involved in this torture wrongdoing is held accountable."

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a response to the ongoing safety concerns.

