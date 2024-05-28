Identities of 4 killed in crash in Dodge County released; intersection has history of crashes

TOWNSHIP OF ELBA, Wis. — The identities of the four young adults killed, and the other who is in serious condition after a crash involving a pick-up truck and semi-tractor in Dodge County have been released.

Three of the young adults were pronounced dead at the scene, including Ivan Herrera, 16, Erik Gamillo Calzada, 17, and Luis Gamillo, 19, all from Sun Prairie.

Gamillo was the driver of the pick-up truck, according to Dodge County Sheriff's Office (DCSO.)

Alix Hernandez, an 18-year-old woman from Fall River who was also a passenger of the pick-up truck, later died at UW Hospital.

Joseline Herrera, another 18-year-old woman and also a passenger was taken to UW Madison Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractor, Jeffrey Brown, a 57-year-old man from La Farge Wisconsin, was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus with minor injuries, and released shortly after.

The crash

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Monday, May 27, on State Highway 16/60 at the intersection of County Road TT in the township of Elba, about three miles east of Columbus.

According to an initial investigation, a Ford F150 pick-up truck failed to stop at a stop sign on County Highway TT at State 16/60.

That's when the DCSO says a semi-tractor without a trailer struck the car.

Prior crashes at State 16-60/County TT

According to an emailed statement sent by Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt on Tuesday, in the last 10 years, there have been nine prior crashes at State 16-60/County TT.

Five were property damage only, two had suspected minor injury crashes, two were suspected major injury crashes, and there was one prior fatal crash where two individuals passed away, according to the statement.

Schmidt went on to highlight the research done on the dangerous intersection saying “The Dodge County Highway Department and the Dodge County Traffic Safety Committee have studied this intersection and recommendations have been made to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Unfortunately, Dodge County has no control over safety improvements at state intersections. ”

Schmidt added that they have requested numerous safety enhancements to try and improve the “problematic intersection,” and that Wisconsin DOT has not approved the requests.

TMJ4 has reached out to Wisconsin DOT for comment.

Some of the requested enhancements include small modifications to grab the attention of drivers, such as flashing lights on the stop signs, reflectors, and others.

”Again, it is an intersection that is controlled by DOT and there is nothing additional the county can do without their approval,” Schmidt reiterated in the emailed statement. “This intersection will continue to be under review, and we will continue to make recommendations in the future in hopes of mitigating further tragedies.”

Neighbors who live near the intersection heard what happened.

"It's very sad. I have a son of my own and I can’t imagine what parents are going through. It’s heartbreaking," Melissa Fabian, a neighbor, said

TMJ4 News Melissa Fabian has lived near the intersection (Highway 16 and TT) since 2017. She says she’s seen five or six crashes since she first moved.

Fabian said this isn't the first crash she's seen at the intersection since moving there in 2017.

"We've seen five of six accidents in the time we’ve been there," Fabian explained. "There's very little lights out here so maybe a flashing stop sign would be helpful."

Other neighbors told TMJ4 News that they want to see change at the county level.

TMJ4 reached out to the area's district supervisor, Steve Kauffeld, to ask about infrastructure at the intersection, but he declined an interview. He said his thoughts and prayers are with the families.

Crash investigation

The crash remains under investigation by the County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team. Assisting at the scene was the Beaver Dam Paramedics, Columbus Fire Department, Life Star EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Dodge County Sheriff Chaplains.

Read the full statement from The Dodge County Sheriff's Office below:

