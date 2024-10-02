Former President Donald Trump to visit Juneau, Wisconsin on Sunday

Former President Donald Trump will make a stop in Juneau, Wisconsin for a rally on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

He's expected to discuss the state of the economy and Wisconsin's agriculture industry. In a press release, Trump says "Kamalanomics" has led to lower wages and higher taxes for people across the country.

The rally will be held Sunday, October 6th at 2:00 p.m at the Dodge County Airport. Doors open at 10:00 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip