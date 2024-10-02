Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump to visit Juneau, Wisconsin on Sunday

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Manhattan criminal court in New York.
Former President Donald Trump will make a stop in Juneau, Wisconsin for a rally on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

He's expected to discuss the state of the economy and Wisconsin's agriculture industry. In a press release, Trump says "Kamalanomics" has led to lower wages and higher taxes for people across the country.

The rally will be held Sunday, October 6th at 2:00 p.m at the Dodge County Airport. Doors open at 10:00 a.m.

