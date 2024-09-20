Estranged husband of missing Dodge County woman charged with hiding a corpse

The estranged husband of Crystal Rasch, a woman who was reported missing in June, was charged on Friday.

This case began in June as a missing person case and was eventually classified as a death investigation.

Zachariah Rasch, 43, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a "domestic abuse enhancer", along with one count of hiding a corpse.

Previous coverage: Arrest made in connection to Crystal Rasch, the missing woman in Dodge County (tmj4.com)

According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4, Rasch was charged in June with seven counts of identity theft. Each count alleges that he used Crystal Rasch's debit card multiple times since her disappearance. Investigators linked him to these purchases through surveillance video.

Rasch reportedly made several trips to stores around Dodge County, where his purchases included carpet cleaner, chemical-resistant gloves, stain remover, and drain cleaner. In total, the purchases amounted to over $6,500.

This case remains open and active.

According to court records, Zachariah will be in court on October 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip