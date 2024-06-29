Arrest made in connection to Crystal Rasch, the Missing woman in Dodge County

JUNEAU, Wisconsin — Zachariah Rasch, the estranged husband of Crystal Rasch, has been arrested this week according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Crystal Rasch is the Dodge County woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Her family says they have not heard from her since June 11.

According to a criminal complaint, obtained by TMJ4, Rasch has been charged with seven counts of identity theft. Each count accuses Rasch of using Crystal Rasch's debit card several times since her disappearance.

Investigators used surveillance video to link him to those purchases.

Rasch allegedly took several trips to stores around Dodge County. His purchases, allegedly included carpet cleaner, chemical-resistant gloves, stain remover, and drain cleaner.

In total, Dodge County says the purchases added up to over $6,500.

Authorities tracked Crystal's cellphone to Adams County, where Zachariah's family owns the property. During a search, investigators found his car, which they say has significant evidentiary value.

The car is being processed at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison.

The sheriff's office says the investigation remains a missing persons investigation, but they are treating it like a case in which a serious felony has been committed.

