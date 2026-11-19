DODGE COUNTY — A Dodge County deputy, furious about his status on the Brady list, is speaking out to clear his name.

On Nov. 15, TMJ4 launched the next chapter in our Lighthouse investigation, "Duty to Disclose." It reveals the names of 138 current and former officers across 10 counties in southeastern Wisconsin — each with individual allegations ranging from dishonesty to bias, past crimes, or other integrity concerns.

Among those officers is Dodge County Deputy Robbie Weinfurter, who argues he does not deserve the designation.

Watch this story in the video player below:

Dodge Co. Brady list deputy fights to clear name

No officer wants to be "Brady flagged." Prosecutors must disclose any alleged credibility concerns to defendants whenever a Brady list officer is called to testify, under the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Brady v. Maryland.

"I see my name on this list, and then I see these news articles, and you see that people are being charged with felonies; they're resigning in lieu of being fired, they're resigning in lieu of being charged. And when somebody sees Brady List, and they see my name there, it makes me wonder, do they think that's what I've done?" Weinfurter said.

TMJ4 Dodge County Deputy Robbie Weinfurter

Weinfurter believes his situation stands apart from the others.

"I just feel like my case is really unique," Weinfurter said. "I'd be surprised if you've seen anything like mine before. People think I'm crazy for being here right now. Like, 'Man, are you sure you want to talk to a reporter?' And I said, 'Why? I've got nothing to hide.'"

Why he was placed on the list

The Dodge County District Attorney confirms Weinfurter was placed on the Brady list for lying to an officer about his age 24 years ago, before he became a deputy.

"I was 20 years old. I went to a country music festival, foolishly made a decision to drink. I got caught, and when I was asked how old I was, I lied and said I was of drinking age. So I got a citation for that, and then I was kicked free back to the events and didn't hear about that except for (background checks) when I was trying to get hired into law enforcement. And then once I got hired, nothing at all, and then you know in 2014 it reared its ugly head again," Weinfurter said.

That's when the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office started tracking Brady-flagged officers, making Weinfurter one of the first additions.

"I think it gives them significant concerns. I think that it really puts that into question, and it puts that black cloud over them, and hey, you know what, this person may not be the person you want in the courtroom testifying," Weinfurter said, describing what the designation does to an officer's reputation.

In every criminal case Weinfurter investigates or witnesses, defendants have to be alerted of his Brady violation.

"It has, on two occasions, and both times the judge said that it wasn't going to be taken into consideration. It was irrelevant basically because of the minor nature of it," Weinfurter said of the issue being brought up in court.

Weinfurter says he's asked the district attorney’s office multiple times to reconsider his placement, only to learn there is no appeal process.

"I have no way to get off of it. I've tried, I've asked the DA, you know, can, can my name come off, and I've, I've been told no, that there's not a method for that, and I think we need change," Weinfurter said.

A clean record

TMJ4 reviewed Weinfurter's Dodge County Sheriff's Office employment file. He briefly left the agency in 2022, writing in his resignation letter that he was "disappointed in the lack of support from some county officials and that played a significant role in my decision."

Weinfurter's personnel records show he has never been disciplined throughout his law enforcement career.

"Lying about policy, procedure, officers who are being charged with felonies, like that's what it's for. It's not for some 20-year-old college student who didn't even know what Brady was, by the way, who lied about his age. I don't think that's it at all," Weinfurter said.

What the district attorney says

Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will declined TMJ4’s interview requests but told Lighthouse Investigative Reporter Ben Jordan via email, "In my opinion, Deputy Weinfurter should be removed from the Brady list, because everyone has lied at some point in their lives. The Brady list should be reserved for officers that lie during the course of their employment in such a way that substantially impacts their credibility.”

TMJ4 DA Andrea Will statement

But when TMJ4 followed up to ask if he would be removed, she replied, "I do not think that Wisconsin has a framework in place that allows me to remove someone from the Brady list."

"I can't blame her. I can't — I can't blame her or the previous DA. There's no groundwork for that decision to be made," Weinfurter said. "I think until they're given further guidance, it's going to be tough for them because they don't want to do anything wrong either."

Other counties have removed officers

TMJ4’s Lighthouse investigation found that other district attorneys have removed officers from the Brady list. While Jordan investigated Milwaukee County's Brady list in partnership with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin Watch, District Attorney Kent Lovern removed seven names after Jordan asked about them.

More recently, a letter shows the Kenosha Police Department asked District Attorney Xavier Solis to reconsider an officer's Brady status, 12 years after he was placed on the list.

Last month, the DA replied, "I do not find that (officer) was untruthful. As a result, please be advised that (the officer) will be removed from the 'Brady list'."

TMJ4 is not naming that officer because the Brady flag has since been removed.

No statewide standard

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the inconsistencies stem from no state or federal guidelines beyond disclosure to defendants.

"In many jurisdictions, the chief or the sheriff will have an incident. They'll fill out a letter, send it over to the DA, and say, 'Hey, this is what happened, I'm putting him on the list,' but there's no investigation that takes place. There's no due process given to that employee," Schmidt said.

TMJ4 Dodge Co Sheriff Dale Schmidt

Schmidt's agency has 11 deputies on the Brady list. Five remain on the force, and he stands by each of them, including Weinfurter.

"None of them have been restricted from testifying. None of them have been told by a judge, 'You're not credible to testify in court,'” Schmidt said.

Weinfurter hopes this investigation ends with more rights for officers accused of dishonesty to make a case to be removed, and at the very least makes TMJ4 viewers understand what happened in his case.

"I felt it was an opportunity to try to clear my name and as well as bring attention to this matter because I think we need consistency. I think we need a process, and hopefully somebody, a lawmaker, sees this and goes, you know what, this is kind of an issue we do need to take this up because I have no way to get off of it," Weinfurter said.

You may now be wondering who's Brady flagged in your community. TMJ4 posted the full database showing all 138 officers based on documentation we received from district attorneys. You'll find their name, agency, employment status at that department, allegation, and the date or year they were Brady ‘flagged’.

What to know about the Brady 'flagged' officers list:

TMJ4’s expanded Duty to Disclose investigation found that only some of the ten counties our Lighthouse team investigated maintain physical Brady lists. In contrast, others track what they call Brady ‘flagged’ officers in individual case files.

TMJ4 learned that underlying allegations can range from allegedly lying about a fake I.D. to criminal offenses.

However, just because an officer is listed in our database does not mean he or she was necessarily charged with a crime or had a substantiated internal violation.

Information on our process for gathering information for all ten counties and what district attorneys provided can be found below this database:

Dodge County Brady List

Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will provided her office’s Brady list two days after TMJ4’s open records request on Sept. 17, 2025. It contained officers’ names, agencies, and the dates they were added.

TMJ4 followed up to find out the Brady allegation against officers listed.

DA Will provided that information for all but two officers who were placed on the list by a former district attorney 12 years ago. DA Will confirmed on Oct. 6, 2026, that “all of the information that you have listed on the list is correct.”

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies to find out whether Dodge County Brady List officers still work for the same department.

Fond du Lac County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney fulfilled our records request on August 6, 2026, for Brady ‘flag’ referral letters and emails sent to the DA by law enforcement agencies.

In an interview on Oct. 20, 2026, DA Toney told TMJ4 that he doesn’t need to maintain a physical Brady List because his office uses a computer-based ‘case management system’ that alerts Walworth County prosecutors when a Brady ‘flagged’ officer is involved in a criminal case.

Toney provided a disclaimer with his response to our open records request, saying, “An officer or witness that is flagged does not necessarily mean that there is an honesty issue or concern about their ability to testify but may relate to other matters that require disclosure."

DA Toney verified the names, agencies, and allegations for Brady ‘flagged’ officers in Fond du Lac County following the interview with TMJ4’s Ben Jordan on Oct. 20, 2026.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies and utilized a Wisconsin Department of Justice database to determine whether Brady List officers in Fond du Lac County still work for the same department.

Jefferson County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall denied TMJ4’s original records request on August 13, 2026.

“The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office does not keep a ‘list’ or an email folder because that is not what is required for us to be in compliance with that case law,” she wrote in an email to Jordan.

TMJ4 filed a separate open records request for Brady referral notifications sent to Hall’s office by law enforcement agencies. In October 2026, Hall provided the names of two officers who are Brady ‘flagged’ in Jefferson County — along with their former law enforcement agencies, employment statuses at those departments, allegations and the month and year both officers were added.

“In reality, what needs to change is the availability of this information statewide so that flagged officers can’t just change jurisdictions and thwart this important rule of discovery,” Hall wrote to Jordan.

Kenosha County Brady List

Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis fulfilled our initial open records request for his office’s Brady list in just a few hours on Sept. 15, 2025. It included officers’ names and some of their employment statuses.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office provided an updated list on July 1, 2026, showing 11 names were added since Sept. 15, 2025.

District Attorney Solis verified Kenosha County's portion of our database was correct on Nov. 11, 2026.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies in Kenosha County to find out whether Brady List officers still work for the same department.

Ozaukee County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Ozaukee County District Attorney Benjamin Lindsay originally declined our open records request for his office’s Brady List. In his response, Lindsay wrote, “We have historically had very few officers that would require this designation. Practically speaking, maintaining one master list is not necessary or effective in this county.”

TMJ4 informed Lindsay that the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office released its Brady List in 2024 after consulting with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Open Records Division.

Lindsay responded, saying, “I’m not sure that I agree with Milwaukee’s perspective that this is subject to open records.”

10 months after our initial request on Sept. 15, 2025, Lindsay provided a list of Brady ‘flagged’ officers on July 16, 2026. It shows the officers, law enforcement agencies, employment status at those agencies, Brady ‘flag’ allegations, and the date they were added.

Lindsay informed Jordan on Oct. 27, 2026, that he had updated the department listed next to one of the officers’ names.

Racine County Brady List

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson fulfilled our initial request for her office’s Brady list on Sept. 11, 2025. Hanson provided names and the agencies where they are currently or formerly employed.

TMJ4 followed up to request the Brady allegations against each officer. Hanson provided those details via email.

On Oct. 14, 2026, DA Hanson alerted Jordan that she had added two officers to her office’s Brady List. DA Hanson provided specific dates when officers were added to her Brady List on Nov. 10, 2026.

Urmanski provided years when each officer was added to his office’s Brady List on Nov. 10, 2026.

Walworth County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld originally denied TMJ4’s open records request on Sept. 15, 2025, saying his office ‘does not compile or maintain a Brady list’. Instead, he told Jordan that his office maintains records for individual officers who are considered Brady ‘flagged’ in Walworth County.

TMJ4 then filed a separate open records request on the same day for “letters for current and former officers who have documented instances of dishonesty.”

Eight months after our request, the DA provided Brady ‘flag’ referral letters sent to the DA by law enforcement agencies — along with Brady disclosure records Walworth County prosecutors are required to provide defense attorneys in criminal cases.

“These records/letters contain references to potential instances of dishonesty or issues of credibility that my office has received,” DA Wiedenfeld said in an email on June 4, 2026.

Wiedenfeld said his office does not make a determination on whether allegations of dishonesty are founded or unfounded.

Urmanski provided years when each officer was added to his office’s Brady List on Nov. 10, 2026.

Walworth County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld originally denied TMJ4’s open records request on Sept. 15, 2025, saying his office ‘does not compile or maintain a Brady list’. Instead, he told Jordan that his office maintains records for individual officers who are considered Brady ‘flagged’ in Walworth County.

TMJ4 then filed a separate open records request on the same day for “letters for current and former officers who have documented instances of dishonesty.”

Eight months after our request, the DA provided Brady ‘flag’ referral letters sent to the DA by law enforcement agencies — along with Brady disclosure records Walworth County prosecutors are required to provide defense attorneys in criminal cases.

“These records/letters contain references to potential instances of dishonesty or issues of credibility that my office has received,” DA Wiedenfeld said in an email on June 4, 2026.

Wiedenfeld said his office does not make a determination on whether allegations of dishonesty are founded or unfounded.

“Those determinations, in a ‘Brady’ context, are made by the courts on a case-by-case basis,” DA Wiedenfeld told Jordan.

DA Wiedenfeld confirmed on Oct. 13, 2026, that the information in the Walworth County portion of our database is ‘all consistent with the records we provided’.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies and utilized a Wisconsin Department of Justice database to determine whether Brady List officers in Walworth County still work for the same department. Two departments have yet to provide that information regarding a total of three officers.

Washington County Brady List

Washington County District Attorney Barry Braatz told TMJ4 on Sept. 24, 2025, that he "received (TMJ4’s) request and will respond as soon as possible."

DA Braatz provided Jordan with a list of Brady officers eight months later on May 29, 2026. It included the officers’ names, law enforcement agencies, employment status, and allegation.

DA Braatz provided the years when three officers were Brady flagged in Washington County, but he told Jordan on Nov. 11, 2026, he was unable to determine when three others were added because it happened during a previous administration. Braatz confirmed the information in the Washington County portion of our database is accurate as of Nov. 11, 2026.

Waukesha County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese provided TMJ4 with Brady ‘flag’ referrals on Oct. 13, 2025. Those documents include Brady ‘flag’ referrals from law enforcement agencies — or Brady disclosure material that’s provided to defense attorneys in criminal cases.

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