Dodge County Sheriff's Office warns of dangerous ice conditions after multiple snowmobile rescues

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Three snowmobiles went through the ice on Beaver Dam Lake near Evergreen Island in less than 24 hours, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), and another occurred in Jefferson County.

DCSO said in a release that area of the lake is dangerous, because because of the recent snowfall. The area used to be open water but now only a small layer of ice has accumulated and the snow masks the unsafe conditions.

Two snowmobiles went through the ice on Beaver Dam Lake Saturday afternoon and the riders were able to pull themselves out of the freezing lake waters. Both drivers were uninjured and made it back home before rescuers made it to the scene.

A third snowmobile went into the water around the same area, Sunday morning. The driver was rescued from the lake and brought back to shore by the Beaver Dam Fire Department hovercraft. They were also uninjured.

According to the DCSO, local bait shops are good sources to learn about ice depth and map out hazardous areas.

Separately, there was a snowmobile rescue in Jefferson County at Lake Koshkonong Saturday. He was in the water for about an hour before he was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

According to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, he made a full recovery and called the department to thank them for saving him from the icy waters.

The Department of Natural Resources reminds the public that "No ice is safe ice."

