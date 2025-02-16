Snowmobiler falls through ice at Lake Koshkonong, was in the water for an hour

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A snowmobiler fell through the ice on Lake Koshkonong at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and was in the water for about an hour before rescue, according to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.

Bystanders on the lake attempted to get the man out of the water, but the ice was too thin for them to safely reach him. Once FAFD arrived at the scene, the department needed to use an air boat to reach the snowmobiler.

FAFD pulled him from the water and took him to a Janesville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to FAFD, he went through the ice about a mile offshore from Kuehn Rd. That area is located where springs feed into the lake, which causes the ice to be thinner.

Lakeside Fire Department and the Rock County Sheriff's Office assisted with the call.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) continues to remind people that ice is never 100% safe and to use extreme caution if out on frozen bodies of water.

