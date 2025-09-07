Dodge County crash claims the life of 18-year-old driver

TOWN OF SHIELDS, Wis — According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old is dead after a crash Saturday evening.

Officials say the crash happened around 6:28 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, in the area of County Road Q and Pit Rd. in the Town of Shields.

After initial investigation, law enforcement says a 2006 Acura sedan was traveling northbound on County Road Q south of Pit Rd. The vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees before coming to a stop about 50 yards off the roadway in a heavily wooded area.

The 18-year-old driver, from Watertown, died on scene.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

