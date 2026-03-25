HUSTISFORD, Wis.— A Tuesday school board meeting brought in staff members and parents who are anxious for updates on the future of the Hustisford School District.

The district faces a $1.6 million deficit, and the community will vote on an operational referendum in April. The referendum would allow the district to function for two years while deciding whether to dissolve, consolidate, or keep its two schools with about 240 K-12 students.

"We're kind of in uncharted territory," Jason Gentry said.

Gentry has four children in different grades in the district. He attended the school board meeting to see his daughter earn an award and to learn more about a loan the board applied for. He emailed TMJ4 ahead of the meeting saying,

Watch: Concerned parent sounds alarm as state loan falls through in Hustisford budget crisis

School board meets over future of district

"A group opposing the loan sent a petition around and apparently had enough signatures that would force an additional referendum for the loan. This all happened within the past day or so. I'm hoping if local news is made aware of the true direness of the situation, someone in government will actually step up and do the right thing. Please help our children."

The district said it was seeking a loan of up to $4 million from the State Trust Fund Loan Program. Interim Superintendent Todd Bugnacki said the money would have been a bridge to help with immediate operating expenses before any possible referendum funds arrived.

"Up to $4 million, not all of it, but whatever we would need to continue to operate through next year, over the summer and into next year," Bugnacki said.

However, a petition filed on March 16 changed those plans. Bugnacki said the loan is essentially non-existent now because enough community members signed a petition to move the loan decision to an August referendum. He noted it is rare to see a petition like this.

"You don't see those kind of challenges happen because we're doing something for kids. We're trying to get a soft landing for kids. It's best for them, it's best for the family. So for someone to potentially just rip that option off the table, that's, I think that's doing a disservice to our students in our community," Bugnacki said.

"It blew my mind that this could happen, and now, now we're scared," Gentry said.

Bugnacki said that without the loan money, there is more urgency on the April referendum question.

He said the 2026 school year will be completed as planned, but if the April referendum does not pass, it could be a harder landing for students in the future.

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