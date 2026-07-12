Cedarburg man seriously injured in motorcycle crash after striking deer on roadway

COLUMBUS, WIS. — A Cedarburg man was injured in a motorcycle crash after hitting a deer on Sunday morning near Columbus in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office's investigation, the 37-year-old man was traveling east on State Highway 16/60 just shortly before 8 a.m., about a mile and a half east of the City of Columbus, when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway.

The man was the only one on the motorcycle and was ejected from it during the crash and sustained serious injuries.

He was flown to UW Hospital in Madison.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The highway was closed for about two hours.

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