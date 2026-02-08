Alto and Waupun Fire Departments called to assist Fox Lake in battling structure fire

The Alto and Waupun Fire Departments were called to assist the Fox Lake Fire Department in battling a fire that may have involved multiple houses in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Alto Fire Department said that their water truck was called to assist first at around 3 a.m. and then approximately 15 minutes later, there was a call for a Squad. The Waupun Fire Department's engine company and chief were requested for assistance.
According to the Waupun Fire Department, their crews were dispatched at 3 a.m. and didn't get back to the fire house until around 9 a.m.
The Alto Fire Department stated that none of their guys were injured but there may have been a firefighter from a different station who was injured and may have been taken to the hospital to be looked at.
This is a developing story.
