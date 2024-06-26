1 dead, 8 injured in crash in town of Beaver Dam

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — One person was killed and eight others, including young children, were sent to the hospital after a crash in Dodge County.
A minivan collided with an SUV just before 2:30 p.m. along County Highway S and County Highway G in the town of Beaver Dam.
The sheriff's office says the SUV failed to stop at a stop sign.
A 69-year-old woman who was riding in the SUV was flown to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Three other adults and five children, ranging from 2 to 13 years old, were all rushed to the hospital. They are all expected to be okay.
