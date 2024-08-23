'Tonight is the night for us to shine': Wisconsin delegates excited to hear Kamala Harris's historic speech

It's women's night at the Democratic National Convention as Kamala Harris, the first woman of color accepts the nomination.

TMJ4 talked with Thelma Sais - Felesia Martin and Nadiyah Johnson about the historic moment.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson shared their story from the convention floor.

It's hard to put nearly 250 years of American history in context, but he asked three Wisconsin women to help put Thursday night's historic moment in perspective.

Felesia Martin gets emotional thinking about the racism and civil rights struggles her family faced and the generations that came before. They will all be in her thoughts Thursday as she watches history unfold with Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.

"I'll take them into that hallway and when I glance at Kamala Harris, then I know they will be proud at that moment," said Martin.

Thelma Sias knows the struggles women of color faced growing up in the south - the long-time Milwaukee Democrat broke barriers and glass ceilings, climbing the corporate ladder as a high-profile executive at We Energies.

“We have walked in her shoes," said Sias. "Tonight is the night for us to shine - even before she comes to the mic, when she walks on to that stage - the power of that beauty, the statement that we have turned one more corner to the possibility."

History is not lost on the younger generation. Nadiyah Johnson is attending her first convention as a delegate. She could not be more thrilled about Thursday's moment in history.

"Looking to the future, the word that comes to mind is possibility," said Johnson. "We now really have the possibility to truly imagine what's possible for ourselves."

