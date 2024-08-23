'This is historic': Milwaukee voters attend watch party for Harris DNC speech

MILWAUKEE — Supporters of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz gathered at Nō Studios in downtown Milwaukee to watch Harris take the stage at the Democratic National Convention.

"Black girl magic. That’s what is going through my head,” Milwaukee voter, Tim Counce said.

Tim and his wife Beth sat close to the big screen Thursday evening to watch Harris speak.

TMJ4 News Tim and Beth Counce are proud supporters of Harris. They are a passionate political power couple.

"This is historic,” Tim said.

Although the watch party was in Milwaukee, Tim and Beth felt close to Harris and the DNC in Chicago.

“An African-American woman getting the nomination to be president of the United States to save democracy who would have ever thought,” Tim explained.

Beth tells me she has waited her whole life for this moment.

"That's history being made. That's wonderful. That's telling every little single woman or little girl of color that you can do it,” Beth said.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked if they are a pretty passionate couple when it comes to politics. Beth said, “Oh my gosh yes, yes! We have every TV on in the house.”

Tim responded with “We got five T.V.s, they’re all on.”

Many people at the watch party were passionate about the same topics, especially reproductive rights.

“I remember the time before Roe versus Wade when I was at school at the University of Wisconsin and women couldn't have an abortion if they got pregnant and they would have to collect money in the dormitory to fly overseas,” Shorewood voter, Elly Pick explained.

Elly and her friend Carrie never want that to be a reality again.

TMJ4 News Elly Pick and Carrie Mihal are excited for Kamala Harris to take the stage.

"It's overdue having a female president,” Carrie Mihal said.

