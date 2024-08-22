'It's surreal': Wisconsin Delegates speak on Kamala Harris' historic Democratic nomination

CHICAGO — A culmination of celebrity guests and big-name speakers have all led up to Thursday night's keynote.

"I'm really excited tonight to see Kamala Harris' acceptance," said Milwaukee delegate, Evelyn Comer.

TMJ4 News Evelyn Comer, Milwaukee delegate.

The nomination of a Woman of Color for president has been a point of pride for Comer who can see herself represented in Kamala Harris.

But for Comer, her calling in life is also on the ballot as she works to advocate for reproductive rights.

"I'm a doula and a childbirth educator so that's how I got into this, doing a lot of reproductive justice work in the critical times we're in for our reproductive freedoms," said Comer.

Watch: Wisconsin Delegates speak on Harris' historic nomination

Delegates excited to hear from V.P. Harris

It's why she became a delegate and why she's so happy to see a woman at the height of politics.

"A woman being at the top of the ticket just ignites this election and the campaign."

For another Milwaukee rep, Deiadre Queary, the collaborative effort to campaign for Harris proves that people believe in her to get the job done in November.

TMJ4 News Deiadra Queary, Milwaukee delegate

"To be at this moment is surreal," said Queary. "To know that I am a part of it is beyond belief. I firmly believe that we were all chosen for this time and I was chosen for this time because here I am."

Queary is a U.S. Veteran and college professor who says the diversity within herself is an example of the party she and Harris represent.

"The Democratic Party is diverse and we have demonstrated the power of diversity this week, the power of perspective."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error