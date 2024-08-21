CAMPAIGN: Wisconsinites flock to Milwaukee during DNC to see Harris and Walz

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For the seventh time this year, and the third time since she became the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris is back in Wisconsin.

Harris and her vice presidential pick, Governor Tim Walz, spent the night in Fiserv Forum. It's the same arena Republicans packed last month for the Republican National Convention.

As the Democratic National Convention is underway 90 miles south of Milwaukee, in Chicago, the support for the Democratic party could be felt here in the Cream City.

"I can't believe they're having an event here. I almost thought it was a joke, I didn't really know what to expect, but this is a full-on rally," Christine Ryder, from Port Washington, said.

TMJ4 News Christine Ryder, Ozaukee County, attending the Harris-Walz event.

Ryder was one of the thousands of people who filled Fiserv Forum Tuesday to see the Vice President and Walz.

Since Ryder couldn't be at the DNC, she said she wanted to be here to support the Democratic party.

"I wanted to be a part of the energy and part of this really historic event," Ryder added.

History was a common theme supporters, and Walz mentioned.

"Something's happening. For those of you in here, and for you young folks in here, something's happening and it all begins with Kamala Harris," Walz said.

For Marlo Harmon, of Racine, she said she needed to be a part of Tuesday.

"To me, it means we're a part of history, we're a part of seeing something that is greater than all of us put together," Harmon said.

Harmon brought her eight-year-old daughter, Nora, to the rally.

TMJ4 News Marlo Harmon, with her daughter Nora Harmon.

"I wanted to have her experience and be a part of [this]," Harmon added.

Ryder and Harmon said living in a battleground state means it's time to step up ahead of the November election.

"It's important for us to be here, to be engaged, to show our support not only here physically to support V.P. Harris, but to actually be out in the streets canvassing," Harmon said.

It's a message Harris reiterated too.

"Wisconsin, we fight for the future. We fight for the future," Harris said.



