Wisconsinites seek answers, arguments as Supreme Court discusses redistricting

Dozens of people watched the hearing outside in Capitol Rotunda
The Wisconsin Supreme Court chamber filled up fast, with dozens of people hoping to get a seat to hear the oral arguments on redistricting.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Nov 21, 2023
MADISON, Wisc. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court chamber filled up fast on Tuesday, with dozens of people hoping to get a seat to hear the oral arguments on redistricting.

Down in the rotunda, those who couldn't make it inside gathered to watch.

Cheryl Maranto drove up early from Glendale.

After retiring, she says she's spent the last four years learning about something she never really understood.

“I realized that redistricting was going to happen. I was generally aware of the problems that gerrymandering has caused in our state and I knew that I needed to learn more,” said Maranto.

Joel Gratz lives in Madison and says his connection to the issue goes back a long time.

“I’ve actually followed redistricting, really, since college,” said Gratz.

After the 2000 Census, Joel worked for the Senate Democrats and saw the redistricting process in action.

“We actually drew the maps that the state Senate Democrats passed at that time but they did not become law,” said Gratz.

Both Cheryl and Joel say they came to hear the case in person because the issue of redistricting is bigger than politics, it’s about fairness.

“We want real democracy. Real democracy requires fair maps,” said Maranto.

"We're now back here, again, hoping they come back with something that's competitive, not necessarily Democratic or Republican, but is fair to people," said Gratz.

