Wisconsin school board election results show political influence impacted races

MILWAUKEE — The votes are in and dozens of new faces are heading into school board seats across the Milwaukee region. However, this race was different than others we've seen in years past with political influence playing a massive role.

Last week, TMJ4 told you about the rising political influence in local school board elections across the state, and we saw it play out on election day.

TMJ4 talked with two candidates who were elected in two large school districts who said politics are here to stay, but it's more than that.

"I centered my campaign on students. I think they are the number one stakeholder for a board member to consider," Liz Heimerl-Rolland said.

Heimerl-Rolland's a long-time Wauwatosa parent who's been involved in the district for years. Tuesday, she was elected to the school board. She was also backed by Democrats.

"I ran on my values and they happen to be progressive. I am totally in support of diversity and inclusion in our schools and reaching every student regardless of their background. That just happened to resonate with the Democratic Party, so when they offered to send postcards on my behalf I welcomed it," Heimerl-Rolland explained.

In Kettle Moraine, Amy Richards was elected Tuesday to its school board. She's also a long-time parent and one who's been involved in the district.

"We have to deliver education for our kids. Our children should walk in those walls and that should be the absolute main focus all the time," Richards said.

It's a similar message as Heimerl-Rolland, but Richards was backed by Republicans.

"I'm a conservative, so it doesn't surprise me that the Republican Party stepped up through WisRed to support me, and I appreciate them connecting me to voters," Richards added.

Despite both women being endorsed by different parties, they both said, they don't believe politics helped them win.

"I think what really put me over the top was just being a good listener and advocating for people who are afraid to step into that light," Richards said.

"My message was heard by 'Tosans and they believed in my student-centered positive campaign," Heimerl-Rolland said.

An assistant political science professor at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, said he believes political involvement in these local races is here to stay.

"We've seen that in school board elections including the ones you mentioned and you've reported on and TMJ has reported on. That's a very appealing proposition for political parties because it could expand their power where they didn't have power before," Anthony Chergosky said.

