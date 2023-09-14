Wisconsin AG: Lawsuit filed after Senate votes to fire WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe

Watch Now

wisconsin ag josh kaul.jpg
Posted at 2:41 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 16:11:34-04

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday a lawsuit was filed seeking an order declaring that Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe is lawfully holding over in her current position.

The lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, also claims the Senate has no power to reject her.

WATCH: AG Kaul holds press conference on lawsuit

Lawsuit filed after Senate votes to fire WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate voted Thursday to fire the battleground state’s nonpartisan top elections official ahead of a 2024 presidential election.

“The story today is not what the senate has purported to do with its vote. It’s that the senate has blatantly disregarded state law in order to put its full stamp of approval on the ongoing baseless attacks on our democracy,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We are going to court to minimize the confusion resulting from today’s stunt and to protect a pillar of our democracy—the fair administration of elections.”

Meagan Wolfe
Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe

Democrats say the vote was held improperly and that lawmakers don’t have the authority to oust Wolfe. The issue is expected to end in a legal battle.

The fight over who will lead the elections agency stems from persisting lies about the 2020 election and creates instability ahead of the 2024 presidential race for the state’s more than 1,800 local clerks who actually run elections.

A copy of the complaint can be found below:


Wolfe Summons and Complaint by TMJ4 News

