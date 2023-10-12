Voters rally to try and keep Midtown Center early voting site from closing

A couple dozen people rallied at Midtown Center in Milwaukee in an effort to keep the location as an early voting site.

"We get together and come as a group and we vote here. Last year, I had three first-time voters that came," Pastor Gloria Tatum said.

Pastor Tatum was devastated to learn the site was in danger of closing to voters since a new owner took over the shopping center.

"You can buy up the mall, that's your business, that's your money, but we need this place to vote. So whatever it takes for us to keep this place open that is what we're going to do," Tatum said.

TMJ4 News tried reaching the new Atlanta-based owner for comment but was unsuccessful.

"We know Black and Brown voters that live in that neighborhood and utilize that location. It's troubling," Kyle Johnson said.

Johnson is the political director for Black Leaders Organizing for Communities also known as BLOC. They support the movement to keep this site open.

"If that's no longer there, you're gonna see a drop off of Black and Brown voters because they're gonna show up to cast their ballot at Midtown," Johnson said. "If it's not there they're going to get frustrated. They're going to get confused. Some of them are just simply not going to vote."

People who live in the area say if they lose this site directing voters to go somewhere else is not enough.

"This community comes its working class. Most folks are working 2 to 3 jobs trying to make ends meet. So to switch things up like that is an inconvenience for the people. It may be a convenience for the owners who are not Wisconsinites, but that is not convenient for people in this community," resident Bianca Shaw said.

TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee Election Commission for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip