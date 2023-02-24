Watch Now

Voter turnout jumps in Wisconsin's 2023 Supreme Court primary election

Posted at 2:10 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 15:10:52-05

MILWAUKEE — Almost 21 percent of Wisconsin's voting-age population turned out to vote for the primary election on Tuesday, unofficial results show.

Those results show an almost 4 percent increase in percentage points from the 2020 spring primary to the 2023 spring primary.

According to estimates in the Wisconsin Elections Commission, turnout during the 2020 state Supreme Court race was around 16 percent. 2018 and 2016 were even lower with 12 percent and 13 percent.

During the 2020 spring primary, about 700,000 ballots were cast for state Supreme Court candidates.

As TMJ4 News projected on Tuesday, liberal-leaning Janet Protasiewicz and conservative-learning Daniel Kelly are the top-two-vote-getters and are moving on to the general election on April 4, 2023.

NBC News first reported on the new turnout numbers.

