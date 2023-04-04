Watch Now

Decision 2023: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

TMJ4 live updates on Wisconsin's 2023 Spring General Election

TMJ4 News live blog with the latest developments in the 2023 spring general election in Southeast Wisconsin, including results, live streams, and more.
Elaine Rojas-Castillo was outside the Ziedler Municipal Building during TMJ4 News Today to tell you everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 08:06:54-04

TMJ4 News is updating our live blog below with any important developments regarding the elections on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Bookmark the page as well as our live election results page for the latest information on Wisconsin's 2023 spring general election.

Click here to view TMJ4's live election results from across Wisconsin.

If you have questions about voting-related concerns that are not addressed in this article - or a story idea - send the digital news staff a message by clicking here.

Tuesday, April 4 updates:

7 a.m. update:

Polls are now open in Wisconsin.

5:30 a.m. update:

WATCH:

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Spring General Election

Monday, April 3 updates:

10 p.m. update: A big project in Bayside could determine who will be the village president. Both incumbent Eido Walny and challenger Liz Levins are vying for the board's top spot in Tuesday's election.

WATCH: TMJ4's Mariam Mackar shows us the proposal that has the candidates split.

Bayside Village President candidates split views on funding for new development

6 p.m. update: The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is on the minds of more than just those in Wisconsin. We have a special preview of what is at stake in this race.

WATCH: Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Stephanie Liebergen joins us from Capitol Square in Madison.

Wisconsin State Supreme Court preview

4:30 p.m. update: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates make final campaign stops.

WATCH: TMJ4's Ubah Ali explains both Republican and Democratic strategists believe this will be a record-setting race

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates make final campaign stops

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
Stream local news and weather 24/7