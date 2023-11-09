'This is a done deal': Community members unveil new early voting site

MILWAUKEE — Voting rights activists and community organizations gathered Thursday near the corner of 60th and Capitol Drive. They say the old Midtown Bank is the new early voting site in Milwaukee. It replaces the well-known Midtown Center location that closed last month.

“We are grateful for the new site, but we need to make sure the city council and mayor get it over the finish line,” Rev. Greg Lewis Executive Director, Souls to the Polls WI explained.

Rev. Lewis says he is just waiting for it all to become official.

“This is the new home for the early voting site,” Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. explained.

Although a lease hasn’t been signed yet for the building, Alderman Chambers said a vote is expected soon.

“It will be on this cycle, and it will be passed. So, this is a done deal. This will be the home for the early voting site.”

The coalition involved in this process say 6001 West Capitol Drive just makes sense for the new early voting site.

“This is something we can really make home,” Rev. Lewis exclaimed.

Alderman Chambers says he thinks the new location will allow easy access to voters.

“The accessibility. It's right on the bus line. It’s ADA-compliant. We have over 95 parking spots. It's right on the corner.”

The previous site was known to draw thousands of voters to cast their ballots. Organizers want the same at this new spot.

“This new site has the potential to be even better than the last one,” Rev. Lewis said.

The coalition backing this new spot says they will continue to educate the community on this new location. They also encourage the community to spread the word on the change.

Alderman Chambers tells us the lease will be signed soon. It will be in the hands of the common council to vote on it on Nov. 28.

