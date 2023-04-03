Watch Now

Decision 2023: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Milwaukee Municipal Judge Race: TMJ4 speaks with Branch 2 candidates

Wisconsin's Spring General Election is Tuesday, April 4
TMJ4's Andrea Williams caught up with the candidates vying to become the next Milwaukee municipal court judge.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 18:50:05-04

MILWAUKEE — Molly Gena currently serves as the managing attorney of Legal Action of Wisconsin. The mother of two is a longtime civil legal aid lawyer.

"I've dedicated my life to public service and access to justice. I've spent over 15 years as a civil legal aid attorney, you know providing free legal services to over 1700 clients who could not afford an attorney."—Molly Gena

Lena Taylor currently serves as a Wisconsin State Senator representing the 4th District. She's the mother of a son serving in the U.S. Army and has previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly.

"I want to bring that community person that I've always been in whatever capacity I've been...whether a lawyer, a state Rep, a state Senator or God willing or people willing, a judge. I wanna bring the communities voice."—Lena Taylor

