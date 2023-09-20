Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announces 2024 reelection intention

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson officially announced on Wednesday his intention to run for re-election as mayor in 2024.
CAVALIER JOHNSON
TMJ4
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson during his 2024 budget address.
CAVALIER JOHNSON
Posted at 7:29 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 08:31:43-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson officially announced on Wednesday his intention to run for re-election as mayor in 2024.

Johnson is currently serving the rest (two years) of former Mayor Tom Barrett's tenure until April 2024. Barrett ended his term early so he could be US Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Johnson won his first election for mayor with 67.53% percent of the vote, against former Ald. (and current state Rep.) Bob Donovan's 32.47%.

The 2024 Mayoral primary election is on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and the general election is on Tuesday, April 2.

Read the mayor's announcement regarding his re-election intentions below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

09.20.23 Cavalier Johnson Announces ReElection Campaign by TMJ4 News on Scribd

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee