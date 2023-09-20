Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announces 2024 reelection intention

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson officially announced on Wednesday his intention to run for re-election as mayor in 2024.

Johnson is currently serving the rest (two years) of former Mayor Tom Barrett's tenure until April 2024. Barrett ended his term early so he could be US Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Johnson won his first election for mayor with 67.53% percent of the vote, against former Ald. (and current state Rep.) Bob Donovan's 32.47%.

The 2024 Mayoral primary election is on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and the general election is on Tuesday, April 2.

Read the mayor's announcement regarding his re-election intentions below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

