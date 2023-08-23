Milwaukee getting ready 'to set the table' for Republican National Convention in 2024

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will also be hosting the Republican National Convention in July of 2024. Thousands of people will be coming to Milwaukee. TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson looks at why it's sure to have a big impact on local businesses.

Nothing screams Wisconsin like cheese made in America's Dairyland state.

Ken McNulty is co-owner of Wisconsin Cheese Mart - which is conveniently located very close to Fiserv Forum.

"It's amazing, it's a really great way to showcase for us and to showcase Wisconsin cheese," said McNulty.

A lot of history has passed by this 1938 building, but next year's national political convention will be a first after COVID forced a disappointing downsize of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

McNulty sees a huge opportunity for the city and his business. "It's a foot traffic event. We'll bring people from our warehouse down here to help out with the store for the time that the event is going on. So, I think we'll be fully staffed."

Ted Kellner has the business acumen and community connections to be CEO of the Milwaukee Host Committee. He has the responsibility of raising $68 million needed to host the Republican National Convention, but so far, he says it has not been a hard sell.

"We're on pace to do that. The interesting thing about that, we have no no's, whether it's corporations, individuals Republicans or Democrats," said Kellner. "They understand this is Milwaukee, this is not politics, our role, and they are embracing it."

This summer is sizzling at Smokin' Jack's BBQ. Owner Jack Holt just opened a new place at 3rd Street Market Hall - a prime location for next summer's convention.

"Obviously the monetary value of a convention of that size, is great for my staff and also the exposure," said Holt.

It's not just the thousands of convention delegates Fiserv that will keep him busy - it's also the hundreds of pre- and post-convention events expected that week.

"We're definitely going to have to bring on a few extra people," said Holt.

For Kellner, the goal between now and the convention is simple, "To set the table to make Milwaukee and put Milwaukee in the best possible light for 2024."

A big table enough, for 50,000 visitors.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip