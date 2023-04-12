Located between DNC and RNC, Racine and Kenosha see big opportunities

RACINE, Wis. — The country's largest political conventions are coming to Milwaukee and Chicago in the summer of 2024, and cities like Racine and Kenosha see the big opportunity that awaits them.

"I was a little bit surprised. To be fair, I kind of thought it (DNC) was going to go to another part of the country. But then I was really excited, because this is two major, let’s call them parties, events," said Cari Greving, Racine County Tourism Director.

This week, the Democratic National Committee announced Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in late August 2024.

The Republican National Committee had already chosen Milwaukee as the July 2024 site for its presidential nominating convention.

Greving said that businesses in Racine County have needed a boon since the pandemic.

"The prep work is going to have to start today, essentially," said Greving. "We’re going to need to have enough staff in kitchens. We need to have restaurants open. Everybody has to be back up."

Greving said it's too soon to guess the economic impact of the events. But before the 2020 DNC in Milwaukee shifted to a largely virtual event, tens of thousands of people were expected to attend.

Chicago native and current Racine resident Dino McQuay said your money will go a lot further outside of Milwaukee and Chicago too.

"You can bet your last bottom dollar on that," he said. "If you stop here, make sure you spend your money."

For Racine and Kenosha, the goal is to see that convention-goers head east off I-94 to their downtowns and lakefronts.

Dave Strash, Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, said they're in the early stages of a plan to get businesses ready.

"I mean, for our community, for our business community at large, you can't beat it," said Strash. "We're in a perfect geographic location to hopefully entertain a good chunk of people from both events."

Like Greving, Strash said it's also too soon to predict how much money may come in.

"I'm hoping local businesses would find a way to get the word out they're having special events. And that would encourage people from either event to come to town and explore Kenosha," said Strash.

