'It's a pretty critical race': Howards Grove residents vote on school board members

HOWARDS GROVE, Wis. — Poll workers up in Howards Grove tell TMJ4 News that they saw a steady flow of voters Tuesday. Residents cast their ballot at the Community Center, which is the only polling place in the village.

"It's a pretty critical race,” Howards Grove voter, Larry Rooker explained.

Two seats are open on the Howards Grove School Board. That is the only item on the ballot for voters like Rooker.

"We vote today for two candidates, and we get down to four,” Rooker explained.

This primary election will make the list of six candidates drop down to four for the April general election.

Both incumbents, Dave Loomis and Janina Siemers, are hoping to get re-elected. Four others have joined them on the list of candidates.

"We're having some problems with the school budget and so that's what brought me out,” Rooker explained.

Rooker is concerned that the middle school project is over budget. Meanwhile, lifelong Sheboygan resident, Carl Toepel, voted because of how important these roles are.

"Whoever is elected will have to be the overseers of the whole project and also the financial end of things,” Toepel explained.

He says this election impacts everyone. "They either have children in this schools, grandchildren, or they once went to school themselves."

Voters say learning about each candidate was crucial because there is a new school building project in the horizon and about 950 students in the district.

"Because I want to know who I am voting for. In this case, it's relatively easy because I know the people. Either that or I don't vote for the person if I don't know who I am voting for,” Voter, Catherine Best explained.

Voters will be back at the Community Center on Tuesday, April 2nd to select two final candidates to serve on the school board.



