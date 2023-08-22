Hundreds of businesses are hoping to get the attention of thousands in MKE for GOP presidential debate

MILWAUKEE — The GOP Presidential Debate is Wednesday, and we are less than a year out from Milwaukee hosting the Republican National Convention.

Hundreds of businesses are hoping to get the attention of the roughly 7,000 people who are here for the debate.

The Vendor Fair, hosted by the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee, will take place at the Baird Center, formally known as the Wisconsin Center.

Caterers, signage companies and even visitor centers will be vying for a piece of the $200 million expected economic impact from the 2024 RNC.

Eric Crawford, owner of Cream City Ribbon, hopes to be selected as a vendor. “I’m hoping to be meeting planners and hotels and chocolate companies and other suppliers that will be using our ribbon," said Crawford.

TMJ4

We also met with Mike Awve, owner of Untapped Tours, who is hoping his small business will be able to share in the success as thousands will descend onto Brew City for the debate Wednesday. “We’re here 365 doing our thing, and when big things come along it's great to share in that success of the city," said Awve.

Untapped Tours

Brian Schimming, Chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, believes this will help hundreds of vendors tap into a national audience. It’s attention he believes will not go away anytime soon. “The road to the White House really goes through Wisconsin," said Schimming.

If you did not make it to the Vendor Fair, there is a link to the vendor portal on the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee online here.

