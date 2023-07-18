Watch Now

24th Assembly District special election: Voters head to polls to select new Milwaukee suburban representative

Republican Paul Melotik and Democrat Bob Tatterson are facing off on the ballot.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 18, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Voters across Milwaukee's northern suburbs will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for a new 24th Assembly District representative.

This comes after the previous representative, Dan Knodl, won his election to the State Senate's 8th District.

Republican Paul Melotik and Democrat Bob Tatterson are facing off on the ballot.

There was no primary election.

Melotik served on the Ozaukee County and Grafton Town boards. He owns several businesses.

Tatterson is a retired engineer who is involved in start-up companies.

Click here to see your ballot, and click here to see where your Wisconsin Assembly district is.

The 24th District includes parts of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties. That also includes urban areas like Menomonee Falls, Mequon, Germantown and Grafton.

Knodl’s victory back in April of 2023 gave Senate Republicans 22 votes in the 33-seat chamber.

