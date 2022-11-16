Waukesha parade trial: Hear from some of the children giving victim impact statements

WAUKESHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News has learned nine victims who were children at the time of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack are set to give victim impact statements.

We spoke with a licensed counselor about the impact on them moving forward.

Among the six killed was Jackson Sparks, who was just eight years old. On Tuesday, some brave young survivors spoke in court.

This includes members of the Waukesha South marching band. One spoke and said, "I have to re-learn my favorite sports, including soccer, when it came to kicking the ball since I was injured on the right side of my body."

Lakiesha Russell, licensed professional counselor, says there are positives to children giving their impact statements. "This is teaching them to advocate for themselves and take part in being able to hold somebody accountable," said Russell.

Russell said the biggest need is support, which we saw when the court read victim impact statements for some of the students.

None of the children had to write a statement; it is solely their choice to share with the judge how they feel and what they hope to see happen to feel safe.

Russell reminds everyone how important it is to support each victim, particularly from a parent or family member who knows the child best.

In the end, the point is to give these victims their power back, by speaking out to ensure justice is served.

