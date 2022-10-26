Brooks trial: Legal experts, Waukesha residents weigh in as jury deliberations begin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Darrell Brooks trial is now in the hands of the jury. The jury will be sequestered until they reach a verdict on each of the 76 counts.

People nationwide are anticipating the verdict. Both legal experts and residents who have been keeping tabs on the trial since it began shared their thoughts on Tuesday.

RELATED CONTENT:



"It's not fully over, but we're at the point where we're going to find out what this city deserves and needs to know," Waukesha resident Brandon Krawczyk said.

Krawczyk was there last year on Nov. 21 when an SUV ran through the Waukesha Christmas Parade. For four hours, he and his friends were glued to the TV on Tuesday as the state and Brooks gave their closing arguments.

"You feel every type of emotion that you can explain," Krawczyk said.

Like many others, Milwaukee attorney William Sulton has also kept a close eye on the trial. He believes the prosecution has done a good job in meeting the burden of proof.

"They were very strategic in the witnesses that they put on, and the evidence that they put on towards those charges. So I expect a guilty verdict on really all of the charges," Sulton predicted.

Even though deliberations ended for the night on Tuesday, Sulton believes the jury will make a swift decision.

"I would be surprised if the jury acquitted on any charges," he said.

As for Krawczyk?

"I hope he never sees the light of day again," he said.

The jury will return to court to continue deliberations Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip