LIVE UPDATES: Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin compete on Day 5 of the Winter Olympics

Many of the biggest stars of the Winter Olympics will take the stage on Day 5. Chloe Kim and Shaun White are making their first appearances in snowboard halfpipe qualifying, Mikaela Shiffrin will try to bounce back in the slalom after her she recently crashed out of the giant slalom, and Alex Hall will lead a strong American contingent into the men's freeski big air final. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe

Heavily favored to defend her gold medal in women's halfpipe, Chloe Kim was able to cruise into tomorrow's final without having to reach too deep into her bag of tricks. Kim landed a strong first run that included a cab 900 and a switch backside 540 — enough to put her atop the leaderboard. Although Kim fell on her second run, no rider came close to topping her 87.75 score, and she'll head into the final as the top qualifier.

The most surprising result of the day involved Kim's teammate Maddie Mastro, who was unable to put down a run of her usual quality and was forced to spend a large portion of the contest on the bubble for the 12-rider final. It looked as though Mastro, who has been working on a double cork, might squeeze her way in, but she was eventually knocked out of 12th place by one of the last riders to drop and narrowly missed the cut.

Among the notable riders joining Kim in the final will be Spain's Queralt Castellet, the Chinese duo of Cai Xuetong and Liu Jiayu, and the Japanese trio of Mitsuki Ono, Sena Tomita and Ruki Tomita.

