Las Vegas police identify suspect in student's 1979 murder

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified a man Monday who they suspect kidnapped, raped, and murdered a high school student in 1979.

The department met with the media and provided details about the cold case dating back more than 40 years.

#NEW: We are at Metro Police HQ waiting to hear an update on a 1979 homicide cold case investigation.

Press conference set for 2:00. pic.twitter.com/c9hMYolpqt — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) November 29, 2021

Lt. Ray Spencer said the student, Kim Bryant, was last seen at a Dairy Queen by Western High School.

Her backpack was later found by Decatur and Charleston Boulevards, and her body was also found in the area — but the case went cold.

However, thanks to a generous donation, police were able to retest a DNA sample and identify Jonny Blake Peterson as a suspect in the case. He died in 1993, according to police.

The press conference was held at 2 p.m. at the department's headquarters and a live stream of the announcement can be seen below:

This story was originally published by staff at KTNV.