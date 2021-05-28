Jury finds Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty in 2018 stabbing death of Iowa runner

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has found a farm laborer guilty of murder in the abduction and killing of a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018.

The jury on Friday found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a friendly and bright 20-year-old who was studying to become a child psychologist.

Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico as a teenager, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The verdict comes after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, in a case that inflamed public anger over illegal immigration and concerns about random violence against women.

Prosecutors said Rivera followed Tibbetts while she was out running on July 18, 2018, killed her after she threatened to call the police, and then hid the body in a cornfield, the Des Moines Register reported.

Rivera led investigators to her body after he made a partial confession on August 20, 2018. Investigators also found Tibbett's DNA in his trunk.

During his interview with police, he said he "blacked out" and didn't remember how he killed Tibbetts.