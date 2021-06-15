You could win two tickets to Bucks-Nets Game 6 at Milwaukee Health Department's vaccination clinic

MILWAUKEE -- If you haven't received your COVID-19 vaccination yet, here's an incentive that may make you consider it.

The Milwaukee Health Department is teaming up with the Milwaukee Bucks for a vaccination clinic outside Fiserv Forum before Game 6 of the team's series against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday. Those who participate will be entered to win two tickets to that night's game.

Thursday's clinic follows a successful event before Game 3 as well.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have been incredible partners in our mission to vaccinate Milwaukee residents,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We were extremely pleased with the turnout of fans who got vaccinated before Game 3 and are hopeful that the continued generosity of the Bucks will encourage even more Milwaukeeans to get their vaccine before Game 6.”

The Health Department's vaccination team will be on-site in the Fiserv Forum plaza from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, in front of the large BUCKS statue, to administer Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, free of charge and no appointment required.

Everyone who gets vaccinated will need to wait 15 minutes after their shot for observation. The winner will be randomly selected and notified electronically by 7:15 p.m.

During Game 3's clinic last Thursday, the Health Department says it vaccinated 17 people.

Game 6 starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

