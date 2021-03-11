World's Largest Brat Fest canceled, replaced with scaled-down event

MADISON — The World's Largest Brat Fest in Madison has been canceled for the 2nd year in a row, but organizers hope to continue festivities in a scaled-down event called "Build your own Brat Fest."

The festival's organizer, Tim Metcalfe, says Brat Fest will provide Johnsonville brats to Dane County sports bars and restaurants. All proceeds will then be donated to Brat Fest charities.

“Preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern," says Metcalfe. "With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 150,000 festival-goers coming to the three-day event, we decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s Alliant Center in person event, work to support our local businesses and help our charities by holding this Build Your Own Brat Fest event in 2021.”

The World’s Largest Brat Fest will be held next year from May 27-29 at Madison's Alliant Energy Center.

