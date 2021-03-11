Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

World's Largest Brat Fest canceled, replaced with scaled-down event

items.[0].image.alt
Brat Fest
brat fest
Posted at 4:42 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 17:42:28-05

MADISON — The World's Largest Brat Fest in Madison has been canceled for the 2nd year in a row, but organizers hope to continue festivities in a scaled-down event called "Build your own Brat Fest."

The festival's organizer, Tim Metcalfe, says Brat Fest will provide Johnsonville brats to Dane County sports bars and restaurants. All proceeds will then be donated to Brat Fest charities.

“Preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern," says Metcalfe. "With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 150,000 festival-goers coming to the three-day event, we decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s Alliant Center in person event, work to support our local businesses and help our charities by holding this Build Your Own Brat Fest event in 2021.”

The World’s Largest Brat Fest will be held next year from May 27-29 at Madison's Alliant Energy Center.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.